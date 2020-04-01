4,099 Shares in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 20.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

