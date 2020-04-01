3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded by TheStreet

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDD. Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NYSE:DDD opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $931.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

