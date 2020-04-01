36,755 Shares in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 665,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. MRC Global Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $343.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Perkins acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $194,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

