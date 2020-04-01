3,100 Shares in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.