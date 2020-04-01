27,796 Shares in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,165,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,709,000 after purchasing an additional 828,055 shares during the period.

Get Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.