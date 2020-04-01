26,537 Shares in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.72% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $27.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

