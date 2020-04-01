21,629 Shares in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontline during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Frontline Ltd has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.65%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

