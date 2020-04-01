2,116 Shares in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,913,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8,168.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,341,000.

Nevro stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

