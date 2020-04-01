1,951 Shares in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 93,213 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of RVNC opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

