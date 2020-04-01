1,805 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,017,000 after acquiring an additional 158,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.