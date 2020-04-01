1,512 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 144.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Astec Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.