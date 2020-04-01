1,473 Shares in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ABIOMED by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in ABIOMED by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.