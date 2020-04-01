14,000 Shares in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Denny’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Denny’s by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. Denny’s Corp has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

