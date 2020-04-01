1,187 Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,250.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -153.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

