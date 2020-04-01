108,086 Shares in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 616,953 shares of company stock worth $8,736,958. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.