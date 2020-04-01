1,055 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $262.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

