$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 million, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.01. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

