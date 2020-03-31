Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $19.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $10.80 on Friday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $337.96 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 4,282.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 114.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 49,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $120,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

