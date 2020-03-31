Zosano Pharma’s (ZSAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) in a research note released on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zosano Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.80. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 689,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

