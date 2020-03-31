Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.69 ($49.64).

ZAL opened at €34.29 ($39.87) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.60.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

