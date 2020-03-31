Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €34.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.69 ($49.64).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €34.29 ($39.87) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.27 and its 200 day moving average is €41.60. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

