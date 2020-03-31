Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of ZVO opened at $1.48 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ZovioInc . by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,975,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 653,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

