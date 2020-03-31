Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

