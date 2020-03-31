Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. Yunji has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $351.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunji by 629.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 185,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

