Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

TX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of TX stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ternium has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

