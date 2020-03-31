Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $627.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 386.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

