Zacks Investment Research Lowers Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.86.

PRFT stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $822.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Perficient by 40.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Perficient by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

