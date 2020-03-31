Zacks Investment Research Lowers Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Erytech Pharma stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

