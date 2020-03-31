Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CLSA raised shares of China Life Insurance from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.65.

LFC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.37. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

