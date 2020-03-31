Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.94. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PERSIMMON/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 91.70%.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

