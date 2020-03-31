Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.44. Tyler Technologies reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Shares of TYL opened at $300.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $203.77 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.93.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

