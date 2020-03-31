Zacks: Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Henry Schein reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of HSIC opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Henry Schein by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.