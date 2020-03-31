Zacks: Analysts Expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Brokerages predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.12). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWPH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,248,684.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,684,148. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -185.17 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

