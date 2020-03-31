Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. Emerald Expositions Events reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEX opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

