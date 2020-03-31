Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.