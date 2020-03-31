Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

AUY stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

