Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Cut to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 211.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.