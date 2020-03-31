Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XENE. Wedbush initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,475 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.