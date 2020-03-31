WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSFS. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.92.

WSFS opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.17.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

