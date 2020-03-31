WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 900 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (LON:WPP) received a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered WPP to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 945.33 ($12.44).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 544.40 ($7.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 746.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 935.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 742 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708.60 ($32,502.76).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

