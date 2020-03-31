Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Update

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 848,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 27th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,259,000 after purchasing an additional 263,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,299,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.