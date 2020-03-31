World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WRLD. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $440.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.13.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.