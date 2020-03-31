Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $262.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

