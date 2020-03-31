Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Up 4.4%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) shares shot up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, 660 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Woolworths Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 821 supermarkets, including Coles Online and Coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.