WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in March

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,800 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 27th total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. WillScot has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of WillScot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

