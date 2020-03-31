Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

WLMS opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

