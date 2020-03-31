William Blair Weighs in on Manitowoc Company Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTW. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

