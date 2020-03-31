William Blair Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of GNRC opened at $93.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. Generac has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $118.86. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,933,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Generac by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

