William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.16. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,463,000 after acquiring an additional 154,934 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.