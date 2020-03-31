William Blair Comments on Icon Plc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icon in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $140.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. Icon has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

